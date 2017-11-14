BBC Sport - Rob Herring feared he would become a one-cap wonder

Herring feared he would become a one-cap wonder

Ireland and Ulster hooker Rob Herring admits he feared he would never add to his first international cap.

The South African-born forward made his Test debut as an emergency flanker when he came off the bench during the final two minutes of the summer tour of Argentina in 2014 but had to wait until this month to make his first appearance in his preferred position.

Herring, who came on as a substitute during last weekend's win over the Springboks, is now hoping to get another chance to impress against Fiji on Saturday.

