Wales v Georgia: Hallam Amos reflects on his 'leap year'

Hallam Amos scores against Australia in 2017 (left); a year earlier his attempted leap-finish ended with no try and a long injury lay-off

Autumn internationals: Wales v Georgia Date: Saturday, 18 November Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

A lot can change in a year - ask Wales wing Hallam Amos.

On Saturday against Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff he produced a spectacular leap to score a try in the corner.

In the same stadium against the same team a year earlier, the Dragons player had attempted the same thing but put a foot in touch and put himself out of the game for nine months with a shoulder injury.

Although Wales lost their opening game of the 2017 autumn campaign 29-21, Amos managed a smile as he looked back on the incident.

"It was exactly the same as last year, it's funny," said the 23-year-old.

"Exactly a year later, exactly the same corner and it shows it's a game of inches.

"Last year I was in touch and this year I was just above the touchline. I can't say what the difference was but it was nice to score this one."

Wales 2017 autumn Tests, TV coverage Sat, 18 Nov (14:30 GMT) Wales v Georgia BBC One Wales Sat, 25 Nov (17:15 GMT) Wales v New Zealand BBC Two Wales Sat, 2 Dec (14:30 GMT) Wales v South Africa BBC One Wales

Amos did not play again in the 2016-17 season after his injury, but has impressed for the Dragons this season and made the most of his substitute's appearance by claiming Wales' second try against the Wallabies.

Asked if he had practised the leaping finish skills indoors with tackle bags and mats, the student doctor laughed: "I know England do, we just do it straight out on the grass."

And he continued: "We've done bits, but I think as a winger it's our job really.

"We're expected to score those tries and it's good... it's counted on the weekend."

The try came late in the match and did not affect the result, which was Wales' 13th-consecutive defeat by the Wallabies.

Looking ahead to Wales' second autumn Test, against Georgia in Cardiff on 18 November, Amos expects a tough challenge and not one necessarily based on their revered forward power.

He was impressed by an even more spectacular leap by Georgia full-back Soso Matiashvili in their 54-22 win over Canada - a try that has become a viral hit online.

"It was amazingly acrobatic," said Amos.

"Georgia are given a bad rap sometimes because people talk about their big pack - which is true and they bullied Canada.

"But they've got good players across the backline but they'll bring a kicking game to us, they scored off a cross-field kick at the weekend and that acrobatic try for their 15 as well.

"So I think it will be a different challenge from Australia definitely, but not the one the public anticipates."