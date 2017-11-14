George Kruis: England drop second row for Australia Test

George Kruis, 27, has won 21 England caps since making his debut in 2014

Autumn Internationals: England v Australia Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 18 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; highlights on BBC Two from 19:30-20:30; live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website and app

England second row George Kruis has been dropped for Saturday's Test against Australia at Twickenham.

Prop Ellis Genge and back Alex Lozowski have also been left out of the squad after coming on as replacements in the 21-8 win over Argentina at the weekend.

Loose-head prop Joe Marler replaces Genge in the 25-man squad after returning from suspension.

Bath's Charlie Ewels is named instead of Kruis while wing Jonny May is in contention after a hamstring injury.

World player of the year nominees Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell, who were both rested against the Pumas, are set to return to action against the Wallabies.

England are looking for a fifth straight win against Australia since their last defeat in October 2015.

England head coach Eddie Jones will confirm his matchday 23 on Thursday morning.

England's 25-man squad

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Forwards: Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

Players released back to their clubs: Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks).

Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors) will remain in camp until Wednesday.