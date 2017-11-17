Premiership: London Irish v Bath

Bath edged out London Irish 26-22 at the Madejski Stadium in the Anglo-Welsh Cup earlier this month

Aviva Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Sunday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

London Irish hand flanker Max Northcote-Green a start against former club Bath as they look to end a losing streak of six Premiership matches.

Conor Gilsenan also starts in the back row while Tommy Bell and James Marshall switch positions at fly-half and full-back for the first time this season.

Tom Dunn and Zach Mercer return for Bath after being released by England.

Wales' Luke Charteris starts at lock, while James Wilson makes his first start for the club at outside centre.

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We faced Bath in the Anglo-Welsh Cup two weeks ago and they sent up a young and rotated team and they did very well, so we know what a tough task this will be.

"We know the sort of performance we need to put out there to combat a very talented and very experienced Bath team.

"We've been putting in the graft consistently in training to try and see some improvements in a couple of key areas for us.

"We see these improvements, we see them gradually and hopefully we can put them on the park on Sunday."

Bath first team coach Darren Edwards told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's going to be very different. I'm expecting a desperate team who are looking to target wins during this period.

"Our international boys are away so they'll be a massive threat on Sunday, so we've got to be ready."

Match stats

London Irish have won only once in any competition since round one of the Premiership - 44-7 away at Stade Francais in round two of the European Challenge Cup.

The Exiles' most recent victory at Madejski Stadium was 55-48 again Yorkshire Carnegie in the second leg of last season's RFU Championship Final.

Bath have lost just one of their past seven first team matches, and that was by a single point at home to Gloucester in round seven of the Premiership.

Bath's only defeat on the road in any tournament this season came at Northampton in the Premiership in September.

Bath have lost only once to London Irish in their past 13 Premiership matches - 22-29 at Madejski Stadium in September 2012.

London Irish: Marshall; Cokanasiga, Mulchrone, McLean, Lewington; Bell, Meehan; Franks, Paice (capt), Du Plessis, Van der Merwe, Paulo, Northcote-Green, Gilsenan, Cowan.

Replacements: Porecki, Elrington, Hoskins, De Chaves, Coman, Steele, Tonks, Fowlie.

Bath: Homer; Jack Wilson, James Wilson, Banahan, Brew; Burns, Fotuali'i; Obano, Dunn, Perenise, Charteris, Stooke, Garvey (capt), Mercer, Grant.

Replacements: van Vuuren, Auterac, Lahiff, Douglas, Bayliss, Allinson, Lewis, Atkins.

Referee: Thomas Foley