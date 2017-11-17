Premiership: Leicester v Sale Sharks

Mike Williams returns to the Leicester Tigers line-up for the first time since October

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Mike Williams, Mike Fitzgerald and Gareth Owen return to the Leicester Tigers squad after injury.

Lock Fitzgerald is in the squad for the first time after recovering from knee surgery in the summer.

Marland Yarde will make his Sale Sharks debut after he joined from Harlequins earlier this month.

Sale boss Steve Diamond will not be on the touchline for the game after receiving a ban for comments made after their defeat by Exeter in October.

Leicester Tigers: Veainu; Malouf, Smith, Owen, Thompstone; Ford, Harrison: Bateman, Youngs (capt), Cilliers, Barrow, Kitchener, Williams, Evans, Mapapalangi.

Replacements: Thacker, Genge, Baumann, Fitzgerald, O'Connor, Simmons, Hardwick, Holmes.

Sale Sharks: Haley; Solomona, James, Jennings, Yarde; O'Connor, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Ross (capt), Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Tarus, Nott, Moore, Neild, Cliff, Charnley.