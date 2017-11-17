Premiership: Exeter v Harlequins

Ollie Devoto has one England cap and toured Argentina with Eddie Jones' side in the summer

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Exeter centre Ollie Devoto starts a Premiership match for the champions for the first time since May's final.

Scotland prop Moray Low also gets a first league start while England's Luke Cowan-Dickie is on the bench for the first time in the league this season.

Scrum-half Jono Kitto makes his Quins debut after signing this week and joins Marcus Smith in the half-backs.

England back-row Jack Clifford returns from over a month out with injury while Mat Luamanu makes his 50th appearance.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"It's been an interesting selection but what we'd like to say is despite the four international lads being away we've come out of the Anglo-Welsh period as a stronger squad than we went in.

"That's what you want the situation to be and now we've got to look forward to cranking up our intensity a little bit.

"That's the key for me now, how we crank up the intensity so we're back and ready for Premiership action because it is different.

"It will be a higher intensity than last week, there's no doubt about that, and our training has to have a higher intensity and we have to be physically and mentally prepared for a higher intensity battle."

Match stats

Exeter Chiefs' solitary defeat in any competition since 1 September was 13-20 at Leicester in round five of the Premiership.

The Devonians are unbeaten at Sandy Park since Bordeaux were the visitors in the European Champions Cup in December 2016.

Harlequins have won their past two Premiership encounters, both at Twickenham Stoop, scoring five tries each against Sale and Worcester.

The Londoners have not won three successive Premiership matches since May 2014.

Harlequins' only away win in the tournament since March was 24-21 at Wasps in round three.

The Chiefs have won their past six fixtures against Harlequins in the Premiership since 'Quins 30-29 win at Sandy Park on 4 May 2014.

Exeter: Dollman; Turner, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Moon, Yeandle (capt), Low, Lees, Hill, Armand, Salvi, Waldrom

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Hepburn, Holmes, Salmon, Skinner, Chudley, Simmonds, Hill

Harlequins: Chisholm; Alofa, Marchant, Lang, Visser; Smith, Kitto; Lambert, Ward, Collier, Matthews, Horwill (capt), Chisholm, Clifford, Luamanu

Replacements: Piper, Boyce, Swainston, Merrick, Glynn, Prior, Sloan, Walker

Referee: JP Doyle