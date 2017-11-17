Premiership: Exeter v Harlequins

Ollie Devoto
Ollie Devoto has one England cap and toured Argentina with Eddie Jones' side in the summer
Aviva Premiership
Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Exeter centre Ollie Devoto starts a Premiership match for the champions for the first time since May's final.

Scotland prop Moray Low also gets a first league start while England's Luke Cowan-Dickie is on the bench for the first time in the league this season.

Scrum-half Jono Kitto makes his Quins debut after signing this week and joins Marcus Smith in the half-backs.

England back-row Jack Clifford returns from over a month out with injury while Mat Luamanu makes his 50th appearance.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"It's been an interesting selection but what we'd like to say is despite the four international lads being away we've come out of the Anglo-Welsh period as a stronger squad than we went in.

"That's what you want the situation to be and now we've got to look forward to cranking up our intensity a little bit.

"That's the key for me now, how we crank up the intensity so we're back and ready for Premiership action because it is different.

"It will be a higher intensity than last week, there's no doubt about that, and our training has to have a higher intensity and we have to be physically and mentally prepared for a higher intensity battle."

Match stats

  • Exeter Chiefs' solitary defeat in any competition since 1 September was 13-20 at Leicester in round five of the Premiership.
  • The Devonians are unbeaten at Sandy Park since Bordeaux were the visitors in the European Champions Cup in December 2016.
  • Harlequins have won their past two Premiership encounters, both at Twickenham Stoop, scoring five tries each against Sale and Worcester.
  • The Londoners have not won three successive Premiership matches since May 2014.
  • Harlequins' only away win in the tournament since March was 24-21 at Wasps in round three.
  • The Chiefs have won their past six fixtures against Harlequins in the Premiership since 'Quins 30-29 win at Sandy Park on 4 May 2014.

Exeter: Dollman; Turner, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Moon, Yeandle (capt), Low, Lees, Hill, Armand, Salvi, Waldrom

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Hepburn, Holmes, Salmon, Skinner, Chudley, Simmonds, Hill

Harlequins: Chisholm; Alofa, Marchant, Lang, Visser; Smith, Kitto; Lambert, Ward, Collier, Matthews, Horwill (capt), Chisholm, Clifford, Luamanu

Replacements: Piper, Boyce, Swainston, Merrick, Glynn, Prior, Sloan, Walker

Referee: JP Doyle

