Premiership: Exeter v Harlequins
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile
Exeter centre Ollie Devoto starts a Premiership match for the champions for the first time since May's final.
Scotland prop Moray Low also gets a first league start while England's Luke Cowan-Dickie is on the bench for the first time in the league this season.
Scrum-half Jono Kitto makes his Quins debut after signing this week and joins Marcus Smith in the half-backs.
England back-row Jack Clifford returns from over a month out with injury while Mat Luamanu makes his 50th appearance.
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:
"It's been an interesting selection but what we'd like to say is despite the four international lads being away we've come out of the Anglo-Welsh period as a stronger squad than we went in.
"That's what you want the situation to be and now we've got to look forward to cranking up our intensity a little bit.
"That's the key for me now, how we crank up the intensity so we're back and ready for Premiership action because it is different.
"It will be a higher intensity than last week, there's no doubt about that, and our training has to have a higher intensity and we have to be physically and mentally prepared for a higher intensity battle."
Match stats
- Exeter Chiefs' solitary defeat in any competition since 1 September was 13-20 at Leicester in round five of the Premiership.
- The Devonians are unbeaten at Sandy Park since Bordeaux were the visitors in the European Champions Cup in December 2016.
- Harlequins have won their past two Premiership encounters, both at Twickenham Stoop, scoring five tries each against Sale and Worcester.
- The Londoners have not won three successive Premiership matches since May 2014.
- Harlequins' only away win in the tournament since March was 24-21 at Wasps in round three.
- The Chiefs have won their past six fixtures against Harlequins in the Premiership since 'Quins 30-29 win at Sandy Park on 4 May 2014.
Exeter: Dollman; Turner, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Moon, Yeandle (capt), Low, Lees, Hill, Armand, Salvi, Waldrom
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Hepburn, Holmes, Salmon, Skinner, Chudley, Simmonds, Hill
Harlequins: Chisholm; Alofa, Marchant, Lang, Visser; Smith, Kitto; Lambert, Ward, Collier, Matthews, Horwill (capt), Chisholm, Clifford, Luamanu
Replacements: Piper, Boyce, Swainston, Merrick, Glynn, Prior, Sloan, Walker
Referee: JP Doyle