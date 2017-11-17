Premiership: Wasps v Newcastle

Kyle Eastmond makes his first Wasps appearance since February

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 18 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Wasps welcome back fit-again centre Kyle Eastmond for the first time this season as they play host to Newcastle.

Gabiriele Lovobalavu and Kearnan Myall are also back for Wasps, who are without nine injured players, as well as England internationals Elliot Daly, Nathan Hughes and Joe Launchbury.

Newcastle have flanker Gary Graham making his Premiership debut.

He is the son of former Scotland prop George Graham, who helped Newcastle win the Premiership in 1998.

French centre Maxime Mermoz also makes his first league start for the Falcons, while Simon Hammersely returns from injury, with Alex Tait switching to the wing.

Rugby league convert Eastmond makes his first start since for Wasps rupturing his Achilles against Gloucester at the end of February.

While Lovobalavu (calf) and Myall (ankle) are both fit too, Ashley Johnson is made captain on his 150th appearance for the club.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"It's great to have three more players back from injury. We're hoping to get back to somewhere near full strength over the next month.

"It was really pleasing to finish the last block of games with a couple of good wins in Europe and the Premiership. Now it's important to fully turn the ship around and kick on.

"We've put ourselves back in the mix, with the table being so tight, but we know we can't afford to lose too many more games.

"The Falcons have got the better of us the last couple of times we've played them in the A league and Anglo Welsh Cup, so we're well aware of their talent and depth.

Match facts

Wasps' 38-22 win at Northampton last time out, prior to the Anglo-Welsh Cup break, ended a run of four straight Premiership defeats.

Dai Young's side have won only one of their last four games at the Ricoh Arena, the 41-10 European Champions Cup win over Harlequins.

Newcastle's 30-13 Premiership defeat at home to Leicester is their only defeat in the last five matches.

The Falcons have already won at the Ricoh Arena this season, 53-41 in the Anglo-Welsh Cup. But their last Premiership win over Wasps was at Adams Park in May 2012.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Eastmond, Bassett; Gopperth, Robson; McIntyre, Johnson (capt), Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Gaskell, Haskell, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Charles, Harris, Moore, Myall, Carr, Simpson, Miller, Lovobalavu.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Tait, Mermoz, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Stuart; Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Green, Robinson, Welch (capt), Graham, M Wilson.

Replacements: Cooper, Mavinga, S Wilson, Witty, Latu, Hodgson, Socino, Harris.