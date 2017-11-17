Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Northampton Saints

Francois Hougaard (right) was part of the last Worcester side to win in the Premiership, against Bath at Sixways on 14 April

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 18 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Worcester have talismanic scrum-half Francois Hougaard fit for his first appearance of the season following the adductor muscle injury he suffered on international duty with South Africa.

Ryan Mills is named at centre for his first start since September, while GJ van Velze returns from concussion.

Northampton make five changes against the Premiership's bottom club.

Rob Horne and Luther Burrell return at centre, while Tom Collins comes in on the wing for the trip to Sixways.

Flanker Jamie Gibson and number eight Teimana Harrison also return to the back row.

As well as Hougaard, Mills and Van Velze, Warriors also have Chris Pennell to resume at full-back, while prop Nick Schonert makes his first Premiership appearance since being carried off with an ankle injury in the first minute against Wasps in September.

Worcester, who have director of rugby Gary Gold back in charge after a month's break, have picked up just three bonus points from their seven Premiership games this season.

Match facts

Northampton have lost just one of their last nine meetings with Worcester, when they went down 13-12 at Sixways in October 2013.

Bottom club Worcester's only win this season was the 30-20 European Challenge Cup win at home to Brive on 14 October. Their last Premiership win was against Bath at Sixways in April.

Northampton Saints have lost their past two Premiership games - away at Gloucester and at home to Wasps.

The Saints' only away win in any competition since March was their Premiership victory at promoted London Irish on 24 September.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Willison, Mills, Adams; Lance, Hougaard; Waller, Singleton, Schonert, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Faosiliva, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Williams, Bower, Milasinovich, Phillips, Scotland-Williamson, Dowsett, Olver, Hammond.

Northampton Saints: Mallinder; K Pisi, Horne, Burrell, Collins; Myler, Reinach; Waller, Haywood, Brookes, Paterson, Dickinson (capt), Wood, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Moon, Eadie, Groom, Francis, Foden.