Premiership: Gloucester v Saracens

Henry Trinder, who has scored four tries in his past five Gloucester games, will move from centre to the wing to accommodate Andy Symons in midfield

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Gloucester have bolstered their pack for the visit of Saracens, making five changes to the side which beat London Irish 47-7 in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Josh Hohneck, Tom Savage, Freddie Clarke and Ruan Ackermann all come in, while Henry Trinder moves to the wing.

Top-of-the-table Saracens welcome back George Kruis and Alex Lozowski after the duo were left out of England's squad to face Australia at Twickenham.

Sean Maitland has recovered from an ankle injury to start on the wing.

Former Harlequins scrum-half Karl Dickson will take charge his first Premiership match as a referee since retiring at the end of last season.

Gloucester: Hudson; Thorley, Twelvetrees, Symons, Trinder; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hibbard, Afoa, Savage, Slater; Clarke, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Hanson, Rapava Ruskin, Denman, Thrush, Polledri, Vellacott, Atkinson, Purdy.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Tomkins, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Lozowski, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Brits, Figallo, Skelton, Kruis, Clark, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Tolofua, Thompson-Stringer, Koch, Isiekwe, Conlon, Spencer, Bosch, Earle.