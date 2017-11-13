Jono Kitto: Harlequins sign former Leicester Tigers scrum-half

From the section

Jono Kitto, who has represented New Zealand at Under-20 level, joined Leicester in 2015

Premiership side Harlequins have signed former Leicester Tigers scrum-half Jono Kitto on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old had a spell on loan at Worcester Warriors earlier this season.

New Zealand-born Kitto, released by Leicester last month, has two tries in 23 English league appearances.

"Injuries in the scrum-half position meant we needed to find experience and expertise for a tough and important phase of our season," Quins director of rugby John Kingston said.