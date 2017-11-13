Wales v Georgia: Dragons prop Leon Brown's remarkable rise

Leon Brown signed a new contract with the Dragons in October 2017

Autumn internationals: Wales v Georgia Date: Saturday, 18 November Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Twelve months ago Leon Brown had not even started a professional rugby game.

Now the Dragons prop is hoping for his first Wales start against Georgia at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

That would complete a whirlwind few weeks for Brown who turned 21, signed his first professional contract and won his first Welsh cap as a replacement in the 29-21 defeat against Australia.

"This time last year I hadn't even played for the Dragons," said Brown, who has played only 11 regional games.

The 6ft 2in, 20 stone, tight head prop is highly regarded as a strong scrummager by the Wales coaching staff and says he is doing his best to keep up things in perspective after making a debut for Wales against the Wallabies after less than a dozen regional games.

"I'm just trying to take it in my stride.

"It (Wales debut) was bittersweet because of the result but it's something I've always wanted to do.

"It was five really intense minutes and it was amazing.

"Once you're on there you block out all the lights and the people and concentrate on the rugby."

The traditional song from a new Wales cap followed with Brown belting out 'Rockstar' by Canadian group Nickelback at the post-match function.

Brown was presented with his first cap but revealed it was soon taken away from him by a familiar face.

"I got presented with it after the game in the presidential suite by Dennis Gethin (WRU president) but my mother quickly took it off me!" said Brown.

"My Mum is also keeping the jersey as well. The family all came down to support me and were more nervous than I was."

Leon Brown scoring for Wales Under-20s against Georgia in the Junior World Cup in June 2016

The family could be supporting a first Test start this weekend after Brown came on for Tomas Francis against the Wallabies with Samson Lee still struggling with an Achilles injury.

Georgia would present a familiar foe for Brown after he scored Wales Under-20's only try in the 10-9 win during the Junior World Cup in June 2016.

"That was probably the toughest contest I've had," said Brown.

"In the LV Cup last year I played against the Georgian loosehead who played for Worcester and came up against (Mikheil) Nariashvili in pre-season.

"They are big, strong men who love a tussle up front.

"We'll train hard this week and take it to them."