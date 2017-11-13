Eddie Jones: England head coach apologises for swearing

Media playback is not supported on this device Autumn international: England 21-8 Argentina highlights

England head coach Eddie Jones has apologised for swearing on TV, after receiving a dressing down from his 93-year-old mother.

Jones was frustrated by his side's patchy performance at Twickenham, and was caught on camera losing his cool during Saturday's win over Argentina.

"I have apologised for the language I used," Jones told BBC Sport.

"I got a phone call this morning from my mother - who is 93 - rapping me over the knuckles."

Cameras caught Jones swearing after England conceded a second-half penalty in the 21-8 victory.

Speaking to the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast, the 57-year-old Australian added. "I am in trouble with my mother and that's a big enough punishment for me.

"She still tells me not to swear. I am in the dog house and certainly won't do it again.

"I think everyone was a bit frustrated on Saturday and I was one of them and I should have shown more self-control."

England's win was played out in front of a subdued Twickenham, and Jones accepts it was far from the spectacle the crowd would have hoped for.

"It's like anything, you go to a movie and everyone talks about it and says it's going be fantastic," he said.

"Then you sit there for two hours and don't enjoy it at all. And that sometimes happens at rugby games.

"Unfortunately it just doesn't click. It's not a perfect science. If it was a perfect science, we would play brilliant rugby every week, but we don't."

Eddie Jones showed visible signs of frustration on the sidelines during England's win against Argentina

England ready for Ascot after Newbury run-out

Jones says England will have to be better this weekend against a rapidly improving Australia outfit, who beat Wales for the 13th successive time on Saturday.

"I think they are probably the form team in the world, having beating New Zealand, two draws against South Africa, they have beaten Argentina, they have now beaten Wales," Jones said.

"If you were betting on the next race, they would be a warm favourite. They have had a succession of games together and we are coming out of the paddock and have one run under our belt in a 1500-metre race at Newbury or somewhere like that.

"But we will be right this Saturday, it's a Group One event and we will be ready to go. I think we are at least at Ascot."

'It will be tight' for Brown

England may be forced into at least one change, with full-back Mike Brown recovering from concussion.

Brown left the field permanently after a mid-air collision with Argentina's Joaquin Tuculet, and now has to pass the 'return to play' protocol to be available for selection.

"It's going to be tight. He's an important player for us and at the start of the game was looking so sharp," Jones said.

"It's one of those unfortunate incidents, and it's going to be tight whether he is going to be fit to play, and if he's not we will miss him a lot, because he's a great player who plays with his heart.

"We love those sort of players and I know the English fans love those sort of players."