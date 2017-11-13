BBC Sport - Iain Henderson is a special player - Devin Toner

Henderson is a special player - Toner

Ireland lock Devin Toner says his second row partner Iain Henderson is "a special player" who gives confidence to the players around him.

The Leinster player was fulsome in his praise for the role Henderson played in Saturday's 38-3 win over South Africa in Dublin.

