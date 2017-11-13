Stuart Hogg: Scotland defence coach will 'unleash hell' before All Blacks game

Stuart Hogg and Scotland were not satisfied despite their win over Samoa

Autumn Test: Scotland v New Zealand

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 18 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two from 1700, BBC Sport website & app, Radio Scotland & Radio 5 live sports extra

Stuart Hogg expects defence coach Matt Taylor to "unleash hell" on the Scotland players in training this week after their narrow win over Samoa.

The Scots ran in six tries of their own in a 44-38 win but allowed Samoa to cross their try-line five times on Saturday at Murrayfield.

"We have a cracking defence coach in Matt Taylor, who was pretty annoyed after the game," said full-back Hogg.

"He's probably going to unleash hell on Monday. We fully expect that."

Hogg admits they must tighten up their defence significantly and cut out basic errors with world champions New Zealand next up this weekend.

"If we play like that it will be a tough, long day," said the Glasgow Warriors back.

"We pride ourselves on our defence and it wasn't good enough.

"We will work on that and hopefully next week there will be a big improvement. We need to step it up."

Hogg was robbed of a crack at the All Blacks on the British and Irish Lions tour in the summer, injury ending his involvement before the first Test.

"I was bitterly disappointed not to play them in the summer. Hopefully I get an opportunity next week to take them on.

"It's an honour and privilege to be in a Scotland jersey and hopefully we can knock them over."

George Turner made his Scotland debut against Samoa

After several years as nothing more than a bit-part player at Edinburgh, hooker George Turner has come to the fore since making the switch to Glasgow in the summer on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old came off the bench to make his international debut against Samoa and admits he found the whole experience surreal.

"Coming in seeing all those fans walking down towards Murrayfield, I've been part of that crowd," Turner said.

"Seeing them waving and taking pictures, it's a strange experience.

"It's been a strange second half of this year. I was at London Scottish at the start of the year then got a couple of games for Edinburgh off the bench.

"Then I was on the summer tour. I didn't play, but it was an amazing experience.

"Then I moved to Glasgow and played every game except one.

"There was so much more game-time and more confidence for me - and now this has happened.

"It's been an amazing year. It's come round a bit fast, having wanted it to happen for so long."