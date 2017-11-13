Wasps: Ashley Johnson signs contract extension with Coventry club

Ashley Johnson's distinctive haircut has become a marketing tool at Wasps home games

Wasps utility forward Ashley Johnson has signed a new, undisclosed-length contract extension with the Coventry-based Premiership club.

The 31-year-old three-times capped South African international, who can play in the back row or at hooker, has been with Wasps since 2012, when they were still based in High Wycombe.

Johnson has scored 35 tries in 149 appearances in six seasons with Wasps.

He will be expected to make it 150 when Wasps host Newcastle this Saturday.

"Ash is a real team man," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young. "His versatility to play at hooker or in the back row has obviously been a huge plus for us. He has really helped us when injuries have hit both positions."