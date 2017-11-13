Harvery Biljon: Jersey Reds must be 'more ruthless' despite London Scottish win

Harvey Biljon's side have won just three matches in the league this season

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side still have more to do despite beating London Scottish 20-15.

The islanders trailed 12-6 at halt time, but a Kieran Hardy score and a penalty try ensured a first Championship win in almost two months.

"Although there was an abundance of character, there's a lot of learning to be done in the new squad we've got.

"We've got to be a little bit more ruthless," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"When Scottish went down to 13 (after two players were sin-binned), they scored more points than us, and we just need to show a bit more composure and control in those situations."

The wins saw Jersey stay 10th in the Championship, but they opened up a four-point gap to 11th-placed Scottish and are 12 clear of bottom side Rotherham.

"Ultimately we can be proud of that result," said Biljon.

"It was a tough one, there was a lot of tension before the game.

"We spoke about the pressure of the game, and that'll put us in good stead being able to come through that pressure situation and also being able to come from behind and win a game."