Cornish Pirates 'have turned a corner' says coach Alan Paver after Hartpury win

The game was the first time Hartpury and Cornish Pirates had met in a league fixture

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says his side are starting to reap the rewards of their work in training.

The Pirates beat Hartpury 25-13 to move up to seventh in the Championship.

Sunday's win was juts the club's third in the league this season and the first time they have won back-to-back league games since February.

"The last four weeks the guys have put in some serious work in and it's paid off on the field," joint head coach Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It was touch and go for long periods of time, but with a good start and a good finish we were able to squeeze it."

The Pirates travel to face sides below them in the table in the next two games when they go to London Scottish and Richmond.

"We have turned a corner," he added. "We talk about an opportunity over the next three weeks, we're on the road for the next two now and we're coming up against two sides that are a very similar match to us.

"We do have a game that travels well, so can we push on? I believe so."