Autumn internationals: Jamie Roberts recalled to Wales squad
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
|Autumn internationals: Wales v Georgia
|Date: Saturday, 18 November Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 14:30 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.
Centre Jamie Roberts has been called up to the Wales squad for the autumn internationals.
Harlequins' Roberts comes in amid concerns over the fitness of Jonathan Davies following his ankle injury in defeat by Australia.
After that game, coach Warren Gatland said Davies' injury "does not look good".
On-loan Bath prop Scott Andrews has also been called in as Wales prepare to face Georgia on Saturday in Cardiff.
Roberts was left out of the initial squad after captaining Wales to victories on the 2017 summer tour against Tonga and Samoa.
The 31-year-old has won 93 Wales caps.
Tight-head prop Samson Lee missed the opening game against the Wallabies with an Achilles injury and Warren Gatland has said he was a doubt for the Georgia game.
Andrews is on loan with Bath from the Cardiff Blues and has been called into the squad as cover.
Exeter prop Tomas Francis will miss the final autumn international against South Africa on 2 December because the match falls outside the World Rugby international window.
So Wales have decided to bring in another tight-head for training.