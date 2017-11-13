London Irish: Topsy Ojo out until new year with hamstring tear

London Irish winger Topsy Ojo
Topsy Ojo scored a try in the Premiership opening round win against Harlequins in September

London Irish winger Topsy Ojo will be out of action until the new year because of a hamstring tear.

Ojo suffered the injury in last month's Premiership defeat by Saracens and had an operation on Tuesday.

Last month the 32-year-old became the club's record appearances maker when he surpassed Justin Bishop's 280 games.

"Surgery went well and already back on the mend," Ojo posted on his Instagram page. "Hopefully be back flying in a couple of months time."

