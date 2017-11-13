Scotland lose WP Nel, Tim Swinson & Rob Harley; Jon Welsh called up

Nel missed most of last season with neck problems

Scotland prop WP Nel will miss the remaining autumn Tests after suffering a fractured arm against Samoa.

Lock Tim Swinson, a replacement against Samoa, has also been ruled out of the Tests against New Zealand and Australia after sustaining a hand injury.

A third player, flanker Rob Harley, is out of contention after suffering a knee injury in training last week.

Newcastle prop Jon Welsh has been called into the squad as cover, with Zander Fagerson set to replace Nel.

Tight-head Nel, who missed most of last season with neck problems, departed in the 32nd minute against Samoa, Glasgow's Fagerson taking over.

Edinburgh's Simon Berghan, who has won three caps as a replacement, is likely to be drafted onto the bench for Saturday's clash with the All Blacks.

Wing Tommy Seymour, who went off with a toe injury against Samoa, has undergone an MRI scan and will require ongoing treatment before returning to training this week.

Harley, meanwhile, has returned to the care of the Glasgow Warriors medical team.

Scotland were already without 10 players prior to the start of the autumn series.

Nel joins a long list of front-row casualties, with fellow props Alasdair Dickinson, Allan Dell and Gordon Reid already ruled out, along with hookers Fraser Brown and Ross Ford.

Lock Richie Gray, scrum-half Greg Laidlaw, centre Duncan Taylor and wing Sean Maitland are also sidelined, along with suspended Edinburgh flanker John Hardie.