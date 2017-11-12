BBC Sport - Wales coach Warren Gatland plans Georgia changes after Australia defeat
Gatland will make changes for Georgia
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Rivals coaches Warren Gatland and Michael Cheika and opposition captains Alun Wyn Jones and Michael Hooper all had their say after Australia's 29-21 win over Wales in Cardiff.
Gatland was disappointed with Wales' 13th successive defeat to the Wallabies but Jones says the team are comfortable with the style they are trying to play.
The Wales coach says he will make changes for the next Test for Georgia on Saturday, 18 November in Cardiff.
