BBC Sport - Wales XV 39-17 Armed Forces: Scrum V goes behind the scenes of Armistice Day match

Wales XV 39-17 Armed Forces

Wales captain Carys Phillips bagged a hat-trick of tries as a Wales Development XV beat UK Armed Forces 39-17 in their Armistice Day fixture.

Scrum V takes a look behind the scenes of this special match.

