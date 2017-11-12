BBC Sport - Wales XV 39-17 Armed Forces: Scrum V goes behind the scenes of Armistice Day match
Wales XV 39-17 Armed Forces
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales captain Carys Phillips bagged a hat-trick of tries as a Wales Development XV beat UK Armed Forces 39-17 in their Armistice Day fixture.
Scrum V takes a look behind the scenes of this special match.
