BBC Sport - Former captain Gwyn Jones says Wales are 'followers, not leaders'
Wales are 'followers, not leaders' - Jones
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Following the 29-21 defeat to Australia, former Wales captain Gwyn Jones says Wales are "followers not leaders."
Jones accepts Wales are trying to change their style but believes it is two years too late and the side has been "treading water" under the current coaching staff.
Scrum V highlights are available most Sundays on BBC2 Wales.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired