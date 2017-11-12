BBC Sport - Former captain Gwyn Jones says Wales are 'followers, not leaders'

Wales are 'followers, not leaders' - Jones

Following the 29-21 defeat to Australia, former Wales captain Gwyn Jones says Wales are "followers not leaders."

Jones accepts Wales are trying to change their style but believes it is two years too late and the side has been "treading water" under the current coaching staff.

Scrum V highlights are available most Sundays on BBC2 Wales.

