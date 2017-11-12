Rob Evans: Wales and Scarlets prop delighted to put concussion concern in past

Wales prop Rob Evans puts pressure on Australia fly-half Bernard Foley

Rob Evans returned for Wales against Australia on Saturday to put his recent concussion concerns behind him.

The Scarlets prop, 25, has been sidelined since failing Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols on 29 September playing against Connacht.

Evans has suffered bad headaches and bouts of dizziness since being injured.

"Some days you think you're alright and the next thing you walk to the fridge and you feel like you're going to collapse," Evans said.

"It's been so frustrating, especially when there was some big games for the Scarlets it's hard to miss those games.

"The hardest thing is you don't know when you're going to get better.

"But I turned a corner a couple of weeks ago now and I'm so happy to be back.

"I was looked after so well by Scarlets and Wales... and I feel great."

Evans' treatment included trips to the Birmingham Sport Concussion Clinic, run by Professor Tony Belli with his Scarlets' team-mate and Scotland captain John Barclay also suffering a head injury in September.

He was delighted to be back on a rugby field on Saturday, although his return was tempered by Wales' 21-29 loss to Australia.

Media playback is not supported on this device Kurtley Beale sprints away for Australia's fourth try

"I was blowing a little bit but that's to be expected. I've done quite a lot of fitness back in camp," he added.

After starting against the Wallabies, Evans hopes he will again feature against Georgia in Wales' next game at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 18 November.

Georgia warmed up for the game with a 54-22 win over Canada in Tbilisi on Saturday.

The home side's starting front row consisted of Toulon prop Levan Chilachava, former Toulouse and Worcester hooker Jaba Bregvadze and Montpellier loose-head prop Mikheil Nariashvili.

On the bench, Georgia's replacement front-row options were ex-Toulon and Montpellier player Shalva Mamukashvili, plus Brive pair Karlen Asieshvili and Soso Bekoshvili.

Evans says the Wales tight unit are looking forward to testing themselves against a strong scrummaging opposition.

"That's their bread and butter in the front five and... obviously we're going to bring it in that area next weekend!" Evans said.

"We've been pretty happy with the way our set-piece has gone, done some good work there."