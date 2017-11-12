BBC Sport - Flats and Shanks: Find out everything you'll ever need to know about Georgia and rugby
Flats and Shanks: Guide to Georgia
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Former rugby internationals David Flatman and Tom Shanklin travel to Georgia to find out more about the country and rugby team Wales will face in Cardiff on Saturday, 18 November.
It was no ordinary trip, as the pair met the Georgian prime minister and Shanks got to grips with a world and Olympic heavyweight wrestling medallist.
