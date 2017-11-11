Anglo-Welsh Cup round-up: Defeats for Welsh regions
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
There was a hat-trick of defeats for the Welsh regions in the weekend round of Anglo-Welsh Cup matches.
The Ospreys lost 36-12 to Wasps at the Liberty Stadium, while the Dragons slipped to a 41-7 defeat at Northampton with on-loan centre Joe Thomas scoring the only try for his new side.
The Cardiff Blues were hammered 57-0 by Newcastle at Kingston Park.
The Scarlets aim to ensure it is not a clean sweep of defeats for Welsh side when they host Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.