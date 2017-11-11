Anglo-Welsh Cup round-up: Defeats for Welsh regions

New Dragons centre Joe Thomas joined the Gwent region on loan from the Ospreys

There was a hat-trick of defeats for the Welsh regions in the weekend round of Anglo-Welsh Cup matches.

The Ospreys lost 36-12 to Wasps at the Liberty Stadium, while the Dragons slipped to a 41-7 defeat at Northampton with on-loan centre Joe Thomas scoring the only try for his new side.

The Cardiff Blues were hammered 57-0 by Newcastle at Kingston Park.

The Scarlets aim to ensure it is not a clean sweep of defeats for Welsh side when they host Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.