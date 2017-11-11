Wales coach Warren Gatland says Jonathan Davies' injury 'does not look good'

Jonathan Davies speaks with Welsh Rugby Union medical manager Prav Mathema after suffering an ankle injury

Wales centre Jonathan Davies suffered an ankle injury which "doesn't look good" in the 29-21 defeat by Australia in Cardiff.

Davies was injured from the re-start after Hallam Amos' added-time try.

"He has an ankle injury which will be assessed, but it doesn't look good," said coach Warren Gatland.

However, Gatland said Wales' other try-scorer Steff Evans' knee injury was not serious.

Davies suffered the injury in the final move of the match

"It looks like an ankle injury at the moment, he's just been strapped up he's on crutches," said Gatland.

"It doesn't look brilliant but we'll know probably in the next 24 hours how it is."

Steff Evans took his opportunity as a starter to score Wales' first try

Evans was replaced in the second-half by Hallam Amos after scoring Wales' first try.

"He's fine, he's just got a knock on the knee," said Gatland.

"It wasn't an injury replacement.

"He's run himself into the ground and taken a couple of big hits.

"We felt it was about the right time to make a change."

Evans reflected on his first Wales game in Cardiff as he scored a third try in three games but also lost possession for Kurtley Beale's second-half try.

Media playback is not supported on this device Kurtley Beale sprints away for Australia's fourth try

"We let them into the game and errors cost us the game," said the Scarlets wing.

"I tried to take things in my stride and get my hands on the ball.

"It was nice to score a try which was a good feeling. Getting three tries in three games was a bonus.

"But I need to be accurate in my carries. It was my inaccuracy that cost the Kurtley Beale try, it was my error.

"We are not going to change the way we play and I thought we matched the type of rugby they wanted to play.

"We just need to polish off where we went wrong."