BBC Sport - Wales v Australia: Michael Hooper extends visitor's lead

Hooper extends Australia's lead

Michael Hooper goes over the line to extend Australia's lead on the stroke of half-time against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

MATCH REPORT:Wales 21-29 Australia

Available to UK users only.

Wales 21-29 Australia: Best moments

Video

Hooper extends Australia's lead

Video

Polota-Nau scores Australia's first try

Video

Evans scores brilliant try for Wales

Video

Coleman puts Australia ahead

Video

Beale's 'ultimate steal' surprises Wales

Video

Amos scores Wales' second try

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired