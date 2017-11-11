BBC Sport - Wales v Australia: Michael Hooper extends visitor's lead
Hooper extends Australia's lead
- From the section Rugby Union
Michael Hooper goes over the line to extend Australia's lead on the stroke of half-time against Wales at the Principality Stadium.
MATCH REPORT:Wales 21-29 Australia
Wales 21-29 Australia: Best moments
