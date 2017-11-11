BBC Sport - Autumn international: England 21-8 Argentina highlights
Highlights: England 21-8 Argentina
- From the section Rugby Union
A rusty England battle to a third win over Argentina in six months as they begin their autumn campaign in disjointed fashion with a 21-8 win at Twickenham.
MATCH REPORT:England 21-8 Argentina
WATCH MORE: Jones labels win over Argentina a 'grindathon'
Available to UK users only.
