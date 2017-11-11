BBC Sport - Jacob Stockdale satisfied with try-scoring home debut in Ireland's win over South Africa

Stockdale satisfied with try-scoring home debut

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale is satisfied with his try-scoring home debut as Ireland hammer South Africa 38-3 in the first of three autumn internationals.

Stockdale is keen to see more action in the next two games against Fiji and Argentina after crossing for the last of Ireland's four tries at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

