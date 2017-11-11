BBC Sport - Autumn international: Highlights of Scotland 44-38 Samoa

Highlights: Scotland beat Samoa in thriller

Scotland withstand a second-half Samoa fightback to begin their trio of autumn internationals with a 44-38 win at Murrayfield that features 11 tries.

MATCH REPORT: Scotland 44-38 Samoa

