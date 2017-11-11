Autumn international: Ireland 38-3 South Africa

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray congratulates first-half try-scorer Andrew Conway

Autumn internationals Ireland (14) 38 Tries: Conway, Ruddock, Herring, Stockdale Cons: Sexton, Carbery 2 Pens: Sexton 4 South Africa (0) 3 Pen: Jantjies

Ireland produced an impressive display to run in four tries in a convincing 38-3 win over South Africa in the first of their three autumn internationals.

Ireland secured their largest ever winning margin over the Springboks and also their highest points total.

Andrew Conway crossed to help the Irish to a 14-0 half-time lead, with Rhys Ruddock, Rob Herring and Jacob Stockdale scoring late in the game.

Ireland have now won six of the last 10 meetings between the sides.

The victory is also the fifth for the Irish in their last seven contests with the Springboks in Dublin but just their seventh in 26 encounters.

Joe Schmidt's side lie fourth in the IRB rankings, one place above their opponents, but the gulf between the sides looks much greater on the basis of this match as the final scoreline represented an accurate reflection of the home side's dominance.

Ireland will be confident of beating Fiji and Argentina in their next two fixtures, while South Africa must regroup for games against France, Italy and Wales.

More to follow.

Ireland: Rob Kearney; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, Devin Toner; Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien, CJ Stander

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Darren Sweetnam.

South Africa: Andries Coetzee; Dillyn Leyds, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje; Tendai Mtawarira, Malcolm Marx, Coenie Oosthuizen; Eben Etzebeth (capt), Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Francois Louw

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Wilco Louw, Franco Mostert, Uzair Cassiem, Rudy Paige, Handre Pollard, Francois Venter.

Referee: Ben O'Keefe (New Zealand)