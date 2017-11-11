WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
11 November, 2017
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details from the British & Irish Cup
Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup
Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl
Swalec Championship
View full Swalec Championship details
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
Two East
Caldicot P - P Ynysddu
Cwmbran 20 - 15 Blackwood
Garndiffaith P - P Hartridge
Nantyglo P - P Caerphilly
Pill Harriers 27 - 7 Abercarn
Senghenydd 12 - 18 Talywain
Two East Central
Aberdare 19 - 13 St Peters
Barry P - P Cilfynydd
Cardiff Quins 16 - 10 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
Gilfach Goch 19 - 3 Cambrian Welfare
Llantwit Fardre P - P Abercynon
Penarth 28 - 44 Llanishen
Two North
Abergele 7 - 62 CR Dinbich
Bangor 5 - 20 Rhyl
Newtown 20 - 6 Llangollen
Shotton Steel P - P COBRA
Wrexham 36 - 17 Llanidloes
Two West Central
Builth Wells 31 - 0 Nantymoel
Maesteg Celtic 22 - 6 Pencoed
Morriston 18 - 20 Ystradgynlais
Penlan 10 - 17 Cwmgors
Taibach 15 - 23 Nantyffyllon
Two West
Amman United 13 - 37 Fishguard & Goodwick
Mumbles 19 - 12 Whitland
Pontarddulais 18 - 3 St Clears
Tumble 13 - 24 Carmarthen Athletic
Yr Hendy 38 - 6 Llanybydder
Three North
CR Dinbach II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Flint P - P Holyhead
Menai Bridge 55 - 0 Benllech
Mold II P - P Machynlleth
Nant Conwy II 23 - 12 Pwllheli II
Three East A
Abertysswg 15 - 18 Newport HSOB
Blackwood Stars 42 - 7 Chepstow
Fleur De Lys 7 - 32 Abergavenny
Monmouth 24 - 23 Machen
Oakdale 19 - 3 RTB Ebbw Vale
Tredegar Ironsides P - P Usk
Three East Central A
Gwernyfed 32 - 12 Llandaff
Llandaff North 19 - 17 Treharris
Old Illtydians P - P Fairwater
Penygraig 21 - 19 Pontyclun
Three West Central A
Aberavon Green Stars 22 - 50 Pyle
Abercrave P - P Pontycymmer
Bridgend Sports 57 - 3 Neath Athletic
Briton Ferry 8 - 32 Birchgrove
Porthcawl 29 - 3 Bryncoch
Swansea Uplands 47 - 21 Glais
Three West A
Cardigan 5 - 25 Aberaeron
Haverfordwest P - P Laugharne
Llangwm 12 - 85 Pembroke
St Davids 12 - 66 Neyland
Tregaron 7 - 20 Milford Haven
Three East B
Aberbargoed P - P Brynithel
Hafodyrynys P - P Blaina
Markham 3 - 15 Deri
Rogerstone 5 - 25 New Tredegar
St Julians HSOB 10 - 17 Llanhilleth
Three East Central B
Caerau Ely 28 - 21 Tonyrefail
Cowbridge P - P Treherbert
Hirwaun 24 - 22 Old Penarthians
Tylorstown P - P Canton
Wattstown 14 - 0 Ferndale
Ynysowen 18 - 14 Llantwit Major
Three West Central B
Baglan 7 - 26 Vardre
Bryncethin P - P Crynant
Cefn Cribbwr 45 - 10 Glyncorrwg
Ogmore Vale 25 - 16 Rhigos
Pontrhydyfen 12 - 32 Banwen
Tonmawr P - P Alltwen
Three West B
Burry Port P - P Betws
Llandeilo 17 - 25 Nantgaredig
Llandybie 28 - 10 Llangadog
Penybanc 20 - 19 New Dock Stars
Penygroes 0 - 87 Bynea
Trimsaran 12 - 38 Lampeter Town
Three East C
Crumlin 35 - 26 Malpas
Trefil P - P Beaufort
Trinant P - P Whiteheads
West Mon 21 - 16 Tredegar
Three East Central C
St Albans 26 - 17 Brackla
Whitchurch P - P Glyncoch
Three West Central C
Cefneithin P - P Fall Bay
Cwmllynfell 29 - 8 Pontyates
Cwmtwrch P - P South Gower
Ferryside 28 - 26 Panyffynnon
Furnace United 28 - 22 Tonna
Pontardawe 30 - 14 Cwmgwrach
Three East D
Abersychan Alexanders 10 - 30 Bettws
WRU Conference - East
Penallta II 62 - 0 Bargoed II
WRU Conference - West
Newcastle Emlyn II P - P Narberth II