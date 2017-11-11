WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

11 November, 2017

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

Two East

Caldicot P - P Ynysddu

Cwmbran 20 - 15 Blackwood

Garndiffaith P - P Hartridge

Nantyglo P - P Caerphilly

Pill Harriers 27 - 7 Abercarn

Senghenydd 12 - 18 Talywain

Two East Central

Aberdare 19 - 13 St Peters

Barry P - P Cilfynydd

Cardiff Quins 16 - 10 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Gilfach Goch 19 - 3 Cambrian Welfare

Llantwit Fardre P - P Abercynon

Penarth 28 - 44 Llanishen

Two North

Abergele 7 - 62 CR Dinbich

Bangor 5 - 20 Rhyl

Newtown 20 - 6 Llangollen

Shotton Steel P - P COBRA

Wrexham 36 - 17 Llanidloes

Two West Central

Builth Wells 31 - 0 Nantymoel

Maesteg Celtic 22 - 6 Pencoed

Morriston 18 - 20 Ystradgynlais

Penlan 10 - 17 Cwmgors

Taibach 15 - 23 Nantyffyllon

Two West

Amman United 13 - 37 Fishguard & Goodwick

Mumbles 19 - 12 Whitland

Pontarddulais 18 - 3 St Clears

Tumble 13 - 24 Carmarthen Athletic

Yr Hendy 38 - 6 Llanybydder

Three North

CR Dinbach II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Flint P - P Holyhead

Menai Bridge 55 - 0 Benllech

Mold II P - P Machynlleth

Nant Conwy II 23 - 12 Pwllheli II

Three East A

Abertysswg 15 - 18 Newport HSOB

Blackwood Stars 42 - 7 Chepstow

Fleur De Lys 7 - 32 Abergavenny

Monmouth 24 - 23 Machen

Oakdale 19 - 3 RTB Ebbw Vale

Tredegar Ironsides P - P Usk

Three East Central A

Gwernyfed 32 - 12 Llandaff

Llandaff North 19 - 17 Treharris

Old Illtydians P - P Fairwater

Penygraig 21 - 19 Pontyclun

Three West Central A

Aberavon Green Stars 22 - 50 Pyle

Abercrave P - P Pontycymmer

Bridgend Sports 57 - 3 Neath Athletic

Briton Ferry 8 - 32 Birchgrove

Porthcawl 29 - 3 Bryncoch

Swansea Uplands 47 - 21 Glais

Three West A

Cardigan 5 - 25 Aberaeron

Haverfordwest P - P Laugharne

Llangwm 12 - 85 Pembroke

St Davids 12 - 66 Neyland

Tregaron 7 - 20 Milford Haven

Three East B

Aberbargoed P - P Brynithel

Hafodyrynys P - P Blaina

Markham 3 - 15 Deri

Rogerstone 5 - 25 New Tredegar

St Julians HSOB 10 - 17 Llanhilleth

Three East Central B

Caerau Ely 28 - 21 Tonyrefail

Cowbridge P - P Treherbert

Hirwaun 24 - 22 Old Penarthians

Tylorstown P - P Canton

Wattstown 14 - 0 Ferndale

Ynysowen 18 - 14 Llantwit Major

Three West Central B

Baglan 7 - 26 Vardre

Bryncethin P - P Crynant

Cefn Cribbwr 45 - 10 Glyncorrwg

Ogmore Vale 25 - 16 Rhigos

Pontrhydyfen 12 - 32 Banwen

Tonmawr P - P Alltwen

Three West B

Burry Port P - P Betws

Llandeilo 17 - 25 Nantgaredig

Llandybie 28 - 10 Llangadog

Penybanc 20 - 19 New Dock Stars

Penygroes 0 - 87 Bynea

Trimsaran 12 - 38 Lampeter Town

Three East C

Crumlin 35 - 26 Malpas

Trefil P - P Beaufort

Trinant P - P Whiteheads

West Mon 21 - 16 Tredegar

Three East Central C

St Albans 26 - 17 Brackla

Whitchurch P - P Glyncoch

Three West Central C

Cefneithin P - P Fall Bay

Cwmllynfell 29 - 8 Pontyates

Cwmtwrch P - P South Gower

Ferryside 28 - 26 Panyffynnon

Furnace United 28 - 22 Tonna

Pontardawe 30 - 14 Cwmgwrach

Three East D

Abersychan Alexanders 10 - 30 Bettws

WRU Conference - East

Penallta II 62 - 0 Bargoed II

WRU Conference - West

Newcastle Emlyn II P - P Narberth II

