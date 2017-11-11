BBC Sport - England 21-8 Argentina - It was a 'grindathon' against Pumas - Eddie Jones

Jones labels win over Argentina a 'grindathon'

England Coach Eddie Jones knows his side had to "grind out" their 21-8 Argentina win over Argentina and says that Owen Farrell did a great job as 'water boy' and will have to wait and see if he can get in to the team for the next game.

MATCH REPORT: England 21-8 Argentina

