Barbarians win their first ever women's game as they beat Munster 19-0 in Limerick

The Barbarians women scored three tries at Thomond Park

The Barbarians won the invitational club's first ever women's match as they defeated Munster 19-0 at Thomond Park.

A first-half penalty try and further touchdowns by Ireland internationals Ailis Egan and Tania Rosser secured the Barbarians' victory in Limerick.

The Baa-Baas included England duo Claire Gripps and Megan Goddard plus New Zealand's Emma Jensen and France's Christelle Le Duff.

Scotland's Susie Brown and Wales' Elen Evans also started for the Baa-Baas.

With Canada's Kelly Russell in their line-up, the Barbarians fielded players from seven countries with a large Irish contingent including Fiona Coghlan, who skippered the side, plus Jackie Shields, Egan and Nora Stapleton.

England World Cup winner Giselle Mather coached the Barbarians, with Fiona Stockley the team manager.

The Baa-Baas announced the launch of their women's team last month with the stated intention of taking the women's game to "a different level".

The famous invitation club was founded in 1890 and has featured some of the greatest male players of all time.

Further women's matches against club, provincial and international sides are being planned with a full fixtures scheduled to be announced later this year.

