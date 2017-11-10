BBC Sport - Garin Jenkins wisdom inspires Wales front five, says forwards coach Robin McBryde
Garin Jenkins wisdom inspires Wales - McBryde
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde is preparing his pack to take on Australia in Cardiff on Saturday, 11 November.
As part of his motivational tactics he brought in Garin Jenkins to talk to his front five and relive memories of when the former Wales hooker was part of the Swansea side that defeated the Wallabies in 1992.
