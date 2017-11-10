Ticket cash split not the answer for Samoa - Agustin Pichot

England players linked arms with their Samoan counterparts after their meeting in November 2014 in an apparent show of solidarity

Sharing gate receipts from autumn internationals is not the way to ease the financial pressure on countries such as Samoa, insists World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot.

Currently the host unions keep all of the ticket revenues from the matches.

"It is not about a revenue share for three games a year. It is more complicated than that," Pichot told BBC Radio 5 live.

The Samoan Rugby Union (SRU) announced this week they were bankrupt.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who is also chairman of the SRU, has asked the Samoan public to donate money to keep the sport alive.

Samoa face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday and England at Twickenham a fortnight later, but neither the Rugby Football Union or the Scottish Rugby Union are obliged to share their revenues with the tourists.

England will give Samoa a goodwill gesture - thought to be around £75,000 - but there are no suggestions Scotland will do the same.

The Scottish Rugby Union are covering the costs of Samoa's time in Scotland, under a long-standing agreement.

Given how hard it is for Samoa to generate their own revenues, the likes of former captain Dan Leo have called for a split in gate receipts when the Pacific Island sides tour Tier One nations.

But rather than sporadic financial contributions, Pichot insists the answer lies in regular structure and competition in the Islands.

"Although I think the revenue share is not fair, we must look long-term," he said.

"The revenue model won't change the long-term plan of what is happening in Samoa, or Tonga or Fiji.

"It's about trying to find long-term competition. We have to work on the administration."

A Super Rugby side in the Pacific is widely considered a potential catch-all solution, and Pichot says plans are underway to try and achieve this.

"The possibility of expanding is being discussed," he added. "We were in a Sanzaar workshop one month ago, and we are meeting next week about the strategic planning.

"World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont and I didn't pay lip-service to Tier Two or the Pacific Nations, we went there to listen to the problems. I have been there at least three or four times already. We are taking care of it - we are the first administration to do that."

Argentina 'on a learning curve'

The entire of the Argentina starting XV to face England on Saturday play for the Jaguares Super Rugby franchise

Ahead of the clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday, Pichot says the Pumas are on a "learning curve" after starting a "new era" last year.

The Jaguares joined Super Rugby in 2016, with the bulk of Argentina's players involved with the franchise.

And while the Pumas are relentlessly competitive in the Rugby Championship, they have struggled for consistency.

"In 2016 we started a complete new era for Argentinian rugby," explained Pichot. "We started to play Super Rugby, and the implications of travelling, plus the Rugby Championship and the tours - that creates a big impact."

Joining the elite southern-hemisphere competition has also forced Argentina to change their style of play, according to Pichot.

"That's the learning curve we are talking about," Pichot said.

"Suddenly you are playing teams in Super Rugby and it's a completely different ball-game to what Argentina are used to.

"But you have to adapt, and then you lose some of the fundamentals, and you have to adjust. Everyone talks about the scrum, and we lost grip of the scrum.

"But I am sure the coaches are working on regaining that strength that was there before Super Rugby. Again, it is a learning experience, but let's get on and get better.

"We have faith, we are very positive, and that's the challenge. We could have stayed as we were, sent all the players to England and France, and then just have four or five Test matches a year.

"But we took a grip, challenged the system. It's very tough, but this is the way forward. It is a long-term process, but I think it will pay off."

2006 - a special moment

Agustin Pichot celebrates after Argentina's famous win at Twickenham

Pichot was captain of the first - and last - Argentina side to win a Test match at Twickenham, a 25-18 victory in 2006.

On Friday, Pichot was re-united with his old half-back partner Felipe Contepomi, who was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Rugby.

"Playing with Felipe and our other team-mates was very special, and we went on to make history at the World Cup in 2007, reaching the semi-finals.

"It was a special moment in all our lives," Pichot added.

