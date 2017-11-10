Adam Griggs appointed Ireland Women's coach until the end of the Six Nations

Adam Griggs' playing career included appearances for Leinster A

Leinster Women's head coach Adam Griggs will take charge of Ireland in this season's Six Nations.

The Irish Rugby Football Union's decision to advertise for a temporary, part-time successor to Tom Tierney caused controversy last month.

Irish Rugby bosses later expressed "regret for any upset caused" and indicated the position could become full-time following the Six Nations.

New Zealand-born Griggs' appointment is until the end of the tournament.

Griggs played for the Leinster A team and has worked with the Irish province as a community rugby officer since 2009.

His playing career also included helping Lansdowne win the All-Ireland League title in 2015 plus a stint as player-coach at Old Wesley.

The Kiwi has worked as an assistant coach with Leinster's under-19 team in addition to being the province's women's head coach since 2016.

Griggs guided the Leinster Women to last year's Irish Inter-Provincial title.

IRFU high performance director David Nucifora says Griggs is an "outstanding coach"

'Huge response' to job says Nucifora

IRFU high performance director David Nucifora said the Irish governing body had received a "huge response" to the job advertisement.

"Adam has developed into an outstanding coach since arriving in Ireland in 2009 and has coached at schools, club and inter-provincial level," said Nucifora.

"He has good knowledge of the women's game in Ireland having brought success to the Leinster women over the past season."

Griggs said that he was "delighted" at his appointment, adding that there is a "huge pool of talent" in Ireland.

"It's a new challenge for me, but it's an exciting one. This is a fresh start for all of us within the squad and I know the players are highly motivated to do well," said Griggs.

Tierney left the Irish role after the hosts' disappointing performance at this year's World Cup.

Former international Ruth O'Reilly and current player Jenny Murphy were among those who strongly criticised the IRFU's announcement that the next coach would be a part-time appointment.