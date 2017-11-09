BBC Sport - Ireland v South Africa: Jacob Stockdale keen to grasp Ireland opportunity
Stockdale keen to grasp Ireland opportunity
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale looks ahead to making his home debut for Ireland against South Africa.
The 21-year-old played in summer tour matches in the USA and Japan, and will make his Aviva Stadium bow in Saturday's Test.
