BBC Sport - Ireland v South Africa: Jacob Stockdale keen to grasp Ireland opportunity

Stockdale keen to grasp Ireland opportunity

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale looks ahead to making his home debut for Ireland against South Africa.

The 21-year-old played in summer tour matches in the USA and Japan, and will make his Aviva Stadium bow in Saturday's Test.

