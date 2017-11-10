Autumn international: England v Argentina

George Ford scored an impressive 38 points during England’s tour of Argentina in the summer

Autumn international Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 11 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 13:00 GMT on Sunday (08:30 in Scotland); listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news and line-ups

England head coach Eddie Jones has recalled seven British and Irish Lions, including Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Courtney Lawes and Mako Vunipola.

Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell have been rested but Exeter's Henry Slade will start at inside centre.

The uncapped Sam Simmonds has been named on the bench after Tom Curry was ruled out with a dislocated wrist.

Argentina hand a start to 35-year-old fly-half Juan Martin Hernandez, while Ramiro Moyano lines up on the wing.

England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Henry Slade, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Courtney Lawes, 5-George Kruis, 6-Chris Robshaw, 7-Sam Underhill, 8-Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Harry Williams, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Danny Care, 22-Alex Lozowski, 23-Semesa Rokoduguni.

Argentina: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Ramiro Moyano, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Juan Martin Hernandez, 9-Martin Landajo; 1-Santiago Garcia Botta, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 4-Matias Alemanno, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 8-Tomas Lezana.

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Benjamin Macome, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Gonzalo Bertranou, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Sebastian Cancelliere.

View from both camps

England head coach Eddie Jones: "Argentina are coming off the back of not a good season. Their coach is under pressure, their players are under pressure.

"But they know if they beat England at Twickenham then their whole season turns around.

"They can go back to Buenos Aires and sit on the beach as heroes. Everyone will want to buy them a beer. Everyone will want to buy them a steak.

"I'm confident we'll play well and if we play well enough the result will come our way. If they play better than us, they'll beat us. But we intend to play well."

Argentina head coach Daniel Hourcade: "You are always under pressure at the top level. The pressure is perhaps more on England. They are number two in the world, we are number 10.

"If we lose it would be logical but if they lose it wouldn't. They have the pressure.

"We all know how Eddie [Jones] is, perhaps some things he says are not true. We want to play on the field.

"England are a complete team, really efficient, but they have some weak points. The strategy will be to attack those weak points."

Match Facts

Head-to-head

England have won 17 of their 22 meetings with Argentina, including their last eight Tests.

England won 27-14 in the most recent Twickenham meeting in November 2016, despite Elliot Daly's red card after four minutes.

The Pumas' only win over England in seven attempts at Twickenham was by 25-18 in November 2006.

England

England have won 20 of their last 21 games, the exception being a 13-9 defeat by Ireland in March during the Six Nations.

They have scored 14 tries in their last three Tests at Twickenham, seven of which came in the 61-21 mauling of Scotland in March.

Argentina

Argentina have lost 11 of their last 12 matches.

Their last away win came in November 2016, a 54-20 victory over Japan in Tokyo.

Match officials

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Touch judges: Nigel Owens (Wales), Dan Jones (Wales)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)