Autumn international: Scotland v Samoa

Samoa gave Scotland an almighty scare in the 2015 World Cup pool stages

Autumn internationals Venue: BT Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 11 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT

Team news and line-ups

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has included four uncapped players in his squad to face Samoa.

Prop Darryl Marfo starts, while fellow front-row forwards George Turner and Jamie Bhatti, plus centre Chris Harris, are among the replacements.

Stuart Hogg and John Barclay return from injury, but Townsend is without a raft of first-choice players.

Samoa have selected Tim Nanai-Williams at fly-half and given debuts to prop Donald Brighouse and lock Josh Tyrell.

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price; 1-Darryl Marfo; 2-Stuart McInally, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Ben Toolis, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay (captain), 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Cornell du Preez, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Chris Harris.

Samoa: 15-Ah See Tuala, 14-Paul Perez, 13-Kieron Fonotia, 12-Rey Lee-Lo, 11-David Lemi, 10-Tim Nanai-Williams, 9-Pele Cowley; 1-Jordan Lay, 2-Manu Leiataua, 3-Donald Brighouse, 4-Josh Tyrell, 5-Chris Vui, 6-Piula Fa'asalele, 7-TJ Ioane, 8-Jack Lam.

Replacements: 16-Motu Matu'u, 17-James Lay, 18-Hisa Sasagi, 19-Fa'atiga Lemalu, 20-Ofisa Treviranus, 21-Melani Matavao, 22-AJ Alatimu, 23-Alapati Leiua.

Commentator's notes

John Beattie: "A visit from the Samoans is the closest thing on earth to a trip to the chiropractor, given that bones are visibly displaced in tackles.

"And so Scottish fans queue nervously, but in record numbers, for a tussle with Samoa to see new coach Gregor Townsend preside over the 11th meeting between the sides.

"Scotland have won eight of those encounters, narrowly so in the most recent of them at the 2015 World Cup in Newcastle. Much has changed since then.

"Two inexperienced front rows, two sets of backs who visibly shake with excitement at the open field, and two sets of marauding back rows should provide a feast of open-field action.

"Townsend won't want to start his time in charge with players coming off second best, or slowest to the breakdown. They will need to be patient, not patients."

View from the coach

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend on Samoan Rugby Union's bankruptcy:"Let's hope they get through this in a much better state than they seem to be in right now.

"I believe professional rugby can and has enhanced opportunities for players in the south seas and the amount of Fijian players, Tongans and Samoans playing in Europe now at a high level has really increased over the years.

"They are a huge part of the worldwide game of rugby and it's a big challenge taking them on this week because we know how proud they are but also what a good team they are."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland have won eight of the 10 meetings, with a 15-15 draw in Aberdeen in 1995 and a 27-17 Samoa win in Durban in 2013.

Their most recent meeting was in the 2015 World Cup in Newcastle - Scotland narrowly won 36-33.

Scotland

Scotland have lost just four of their last 14 Tests.

They have won four successive matches at Murrayfield, their best run at the stadium since a similar streak in 2006. The last time they fared better in Edinburgh was a 13-game winning run from 1989 to 1991.

One more try for Stuart Hogg would make him Scotland's joint-fourth highest try scorer with 17, level with coach Gregor Townsend, Gavin Hastings and Alan Tait.

Samoa

The Samoans have lost their last four Tests and won just two of their last 13.

They have not endured a longer losing run since six consecutive defeats from 1978 to 1981.

Their next win will be their 100th at Test level.

Match officials

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

Touch judges: Paul Williams (NZL) & George Clancy (Ire)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ire)