BBC Sport - Warren Gatland on 10 years as Wales head coach
'Does that mean I get a testimonial?'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
It has been 10 years since Warren Gatland was officially appointed as Wales coach.
The New Zealander is currently preparing his side to face Australia on Saturday 11 November but has reflected on his decade in charge which he describes as an "emotional roller coaster".
Gatland described Shane Williams as the most talented player he has come across with Wales and Leigh Halfpenny the most professional.
