BBC Sport - Eddie Jones - England heading in right direction ahead of autumn internationals

England heading in right direction - Jones

Eddie Jones says England are heading in the right direction before the autumn internationals.

England take on Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday and Jones isn't underestimating the Pumas despite their poor recent form.

READ MORE: England release seven players from squad before Argentina match

Top videos

Video

England heading in right direction - Jones

Video

Where does Hamilton rank among F1 greats?

Video

GB surfer suffers injury riding monster wave

  • From the section News
Video

England need to learn respect from other countries - Aluko

Video

'You're funding the men, not the women? What? Why?'

Video

Club-v-country claims nonsense - Southgate

Video

From refugee to Olympian - Yusra Mardini's incredible journey

Video

'Horrible and nasty' - Bruno on being sectioned

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Benitez has helped me be a better leader - Lascelles

Video

Shark alert cuts short Wales surfing lesson

Video

Could Jaguars really win the Super Bowl?

Video

Porzingis' slam dunk after incredible recovery in NBA's best plays

Video

NI play-off two games Swiss didn't want - Magennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Medway

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired