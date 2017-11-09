BBC Sport - Eddie Jones - England heading in right direction ahead of autumn internationals
England heading in right direction - Jones
- From the section Rugby Union
Eddie Jones says England are heading in the right direction before the autumn internationals.
England take on Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday and Jones isn't underestimating the Pumas despite their poor recent form.
READ MORE: England release seven players from squad before Argentina match
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired