Tatafu Polota-Nau: Leicester Tigers sign Australia international hooker

Tatafu Polota-Nau has played nearly 150 games in Super Rugby

Leicester Tigers have signed Australia hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau on a two-and-a-half-year contract from December.

The 32-year-old, named in the Wallabies team for Saturday's match against Wales, has played 79 Tests, and was a member of his country's squads at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

Polota-Nau said: "It will be interesting playing against some of the players in the November internationals.

"But I'm keen to switch thinking caps and get a taste of challenges ahead."

Polota-Nau has made 146 appearances in Super Rugby with Waratahs and, most recently, Western Force.

Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor added: "Taf is a fierce player with a huge amount of experience in Super Rugby and at Test level. Now he is keen to experience rugby in the northern hemisphere.

"We think he will add a lot to a very competitive group of quality front-rowers here, working with other international players including Tom Youngs, Dan Cole, Ellis Genge and Logo Mulipola, and we look forward to his arrival next month."