Scotland: Samoa are huge part of worldwide game - Townsend

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expects a "big challenge" against Samoa on Saturday

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says it's "very important" for global rugby to have strong teams in the Pacific Islands.

The Scots take on Samoa at Murrayfield on Saturday in Townsend's first home match in charge.

The Samoan Rugby Union was this week declared bankrupt by the country's prime minister, and Townsend hopes they can overcome their off-field problems.

"They are a huge part of the worldwide game of rugby," Townsend said.

"It will be a big challenge taking them on this week because we know how proud they are to play for their countries, but also what a good team they are."

The Scottish Rugby Union will cover the costs of Samoa's time in Scotland, under a long-standing agreement, while the Rugby Football Union will make a goodwill payment of £75,000 to the Samoan Rugby Union ahead of their meeting with England at Twickenham on 25 November.

'Samoa has produced so many good players'

Townsend, who is preparing to take charge of his first game at Murrayfield, said it is important to support sides like Samoa and Fiji - who beat Scotland 27-22 in June - because of the impact of their teams and players on the world stage.

"I believe professional rugby can and has enhanced opportunities for players in the South Seas," Townsend said.

"The amount of Fijians, Tongans and Samoans that are playing in Europe now, and are playing at at a high level and showing their outstanding ability, has really increased over the years.

"The islanders seem to have a real affinity with the game and also their strength as individuals is brought out in our game.

"Samoa has produced so many good players and they've had so many great wins over the years. Let's hope they get through this in a much better state than they seem to be in just now."