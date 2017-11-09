Dragons sign Wales-qualified Jarryd Sage from Southern Kings

Jarryd Sage
Jarryd Sage played for Golden Lions before joining Southern Kings

Dragons have signed Wales-qualified centre Jarryd Sage from South African Pro14 rivals Southern Kings.

The 22-year-old is expected to arrive at Rodney Parade in time to play in December after making one appearance as a replacement for Kings.

Sage has family connections in Newbridge and said: "My father is from Wales and being able to join the Dragons is a real privilege for me."

Dragons boss Bernard Jackman says Sage can play across the three-quarters.

"He can play inside or outside centre and has the ability to play wing if needed," said Jackman.

"I have been tracking him since June and because he had a release clause in his contract at the Southern Kings, I felt it was better to get him into the environment immediately rather than wait until next season."

