Autumn Tests: England's NextGen - Underhill, Curry, Genge, Williams, Isiekwe

With Eddie Jones looking to establish a settled England squad well before the 2019 World Cup in Japan, now is the time for young hopefuls to force their way into his thoughts.

There are three teenagers among the half-a-dozen fresh faces in Jones' wider squad hoping to book a trip to East Asia.

England play three Tests this November, starting against Argentina on Saturday - so who are the next generation hoping to make their mark?

Ex-England and Lions winger Ugo Monye and BBC rugby union reporter Chris Jones assess Jones' young pups.

Sam Underhill - 21, one cap

Bath flanker Sam Underhill (in dark blue) is renowned both for the ferocity of his tackling and his stamina

The flanker, who starts in the seven shirt against Argentina on Saturday, has been on the radar for years. He finally became eligible in the summer after his move to Bath from Ospreys - he was at university in Wales - as only England-based players can be selected.

He was thrust into the squad - and then capped against Argentina in the summer - without delay. Not your classic 'fetcher' as such, but the 6ft 1in, 16st 3lb open-side is defensively destructive, with an engine that has drawn comparisons with the great former All Black Richie McCaw.

In the Premiership match at Northampton in September, he made an astonishing 25 tackles. CJ

Tom Curry - 19, one cap

Tom Curry is a fine all-round player but injury has denied him his chance to impress on Saturday

The Sale teenager is not the biggest at 6ft 1in and 16st, but at 19, he's already very powerful in contact and is only going to get stronger - although sadly for him, an injury sustained in training on Thursday means he has had to give up his bench spot to fellow youngster Sam Simmonds of Exeter.

Curry is a traditional tackler in the Lewis Moody mould and is probably the closest of England's back rowers to an old-fashioned open-side flanker. However, that's hard to assess given the way rugby is being played at the moment, with turnovers at a premium following recent rule changes that make it harder to compete for possession at the ruck.

The flanker - whose identical twin brother Ben has also been in the England squad but is currently out of favour - has loads more in his armoury than just winning turnovers, including a decent running game. For now, and maybe for the next few years, Underhill and Tom Curry look set to battle it out over the Red Rose seven shirt. UM

Ellis Genge - 22, three caps

Brutal with ball in hand, equally destructive when tackling, Ellis Genge is the modern-day prop incarnate

The Bristol-raised Leicester man is an incredibly powerful ball-carrier with good hands and footwork, and a decent feel for the game.

He's still third choice at loose-head for England, but Joe Marler's suspension for the Argentina game sees him on the bench on Saturday, and he might have made the replacements anyway, such has been his form for Leicester.

He's only 22 but so young are some of the England squad that he said during the week he sometimes feels old! I'm excited to see his potential against quality opposition this autumn. UM

Harry Williams - 26, two caps

The latest in a proud tradition of extravagantly-coiffured props, Williams has impressed Eddie Jones with his attitude

The Exeter prop is a bit of a late bloomer and is positively ancient compared to the others in this list in age, but not necessarily in terms of experience.

Williams, a rumbustious on-field presence, has a wonderful opportunity to stake his claim over the next month to be Dan Cole's understudy, with Kyle Sinckler suspended.

Plucked by Exeter boss Rob Baxter from the Championship a couple of years ago, Williams has an attitude to the game and work ethic that Eddie Jones loves. CJ

Nick Isiekwe - 19, one cap

Nick Isiekwe won his first cap in June but is competing with some world class locks for an England berth

Eddie Jones clearly rates the teenage second row, picking him to go on tour to Argentina after he had only made his Premiership debut in April. That also shows Jones' faith in Saracens' ability to produce top-quality talent.

Like his club-mate Maro Itoje, Isiekwe is big and physical - 6ft 6in and 17st 8lb - and a decent line-out operator, but he's a ball-handler too and contributes all round the park.

With England's strength in depth at lock, he will have to bide his time behind Itoje, Courtney Lawes, George Kruis and Joe Launchbury and he will not feature on Saturday, but he has a very bright future. UM

Marcus Smith - age 18, no caps

At the age of only 18, Marcus Smith is already winning man of the match awards for Harlequins

The excitement around fly-half Smith's emergence is reminiscent of the clamour about a certain Jonny Wilkinson 20 years ago, with luminaries such as former New Zealand and Harlequins 10 Nick Evans talking up the 18-year-old.

Injuries at Harlequins this season have given him an opportunity and he has seized it with both hands, turning in man-of-the-match performances for the Londoners.

Eddie Jones has given him an "apprentice" tag - an acknowledgement that Smith has a long way to go, and he is not involved on Saturday. Yet those who know and coach Smith say his approach to the game is similar to that of George Ford and Owen Farrell - the heartbeats of the current England side. CJ

And a wildcard from Ugo

Keep an eye out for young Wasps flanker Jack Willis. The 20-year-old is not in the wider England squad but has made some big impacts off the bench as Wasps have started to turn their season around.

England's youngest debutants in the pro era

Two of England's youngest handful of debutants in the professional era are in the current England squad.

Heading the list for England's youngest debutants since 1995 is one Jonny Wilkinson - will any of the current crop come anywhere near to matching his achievements in an England shirt?