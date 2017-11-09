Scotland v Samoa: Edinburgh prop Darryl Marfo to make debut

London-born Darryl Marfo has a Scottish mother and joined Edinburgh from Bath in the summer

Autumn Test: Scotland v Samoa Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 11 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: BBC One, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app & Radio Scotland 810MW

Edinburgh prop Darryl Marfo will make his Scotland debut in Saturday's autumn Test against Samoa at Murrayfield.

Hooker Stuart McInally makes only his fourth Test start in the absence of the injured Fraser Brown and Ross Ford.

Ben Toolis joins Jonny Gray in the second row, with fit-again Alex Dunbar and Huw Jones resuming at centre.

Three more players - Glasgow duo George Turner and Jamie Bhatti, and Newcastle centre Chris Harris - could make their Test debuts off the bench.

With Brown and Ford on a lengthy injury list, McInally makes his first appearance since the summer tour of Japan in 2016, with WP Nel getting the nod at tight-head over Zander Fagerson.

Three loose-head props - Alasdair Dickinson, Allan Dell and Gordon Reid - are are all missing, while new head coach Gregor Townsend must also do without Greig Laidlaw, Richie Gray, Sean Maitland, Duncan Taylor, Matt Scott and Adam Ashe for his first Test on home soil.

With Dunbar declared fit after returning for Glasgow in their Pro14 win over Leinster last weekend following knee surgery, Townsend fields an all-Warriors backline, including new recruit Huw Jones.

Wing Lee Jones joins British and Irish Lions Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour in the back three, with Ali Price and Finn Russell the half-backs.

In all there are nine Glasgow players in the starting line-up and 15 in the match-day 23, number eight Ryan Wilson named as vice-captain to John Barclay, who continues as skipper after recovering from concussion issues.

Scotland's most recent outing against Samoa was a thrilling 36-33 victory at the 2015 World Cup, the visitors having won only one of their 10 previous meetings, a 27-17 success in South Africa in 2013.

"It's great that four players could make their international debuts this weekend," said head coach Townsend.

"They have earned this call through their performances for their clubs and the energy they have trained with over the past couple of weeks.

"All of our squad is excited by the prospect of representing their country in front of a packed BT Murrayfield this Saturday."

Scotland XV: Hogg, Seymour, Jones, Dunbar, Jones, Russell, Price, Marfo, McInally, Nel, Toolis, J Gray, Barclay (capt), Watson, Wilson

Replacements: Turner, Fagerson, Swinson, Du Preez, Pyrgos, Horne, Harris.