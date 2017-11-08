Women's Rugby: Wales XV 39-17 Armed Forces

Wales Women's Alisha Butchers is from Swansea

Wales Women v UK Armed Forces Wales XV (17) 39 Tries: Kavanagh-Williams 2, Phillips 3, George, Nokes Cons: George, Wilkins UK Armed Forces (7) 17 Tries: Mullen, Batley, Cokayne Cons: Rowland

Wales captain Carys Phillips bagged a hat-trick of tries as a Wales Development XV beat UK Armed Forces 39-17 in their Armistice Day fixture.

Hooker Phillips crossed from close-range after 27, 42 and 55 minutes, while 17-year-old fly-half Lleucu George scored a try and conversion.

Wing Jess Kavanagh-Williams scored with two 50-metre runs, while Rhi Nokes also added a long-range touchdown.

Jade Mullen, Sarah Batley and Amy Cokayne got the Forces tries.

Teenager George won her two caps as a replacement flanker during the 2017 World Cup in Ireland, where she was the youngest player, but showed her handling skills in the number ten shirt.

After finishing seventh at the World Cup, Wales included four uncapped players in an experimental starting side, and also lost scrum-half Keira Bevan who was stretchered off with a leg injury after 21 minutes.

The Forces started and finished strongly, but Phillips made sure there was no doubt about the result at Cardiff Arms Park with an unerring nose for the try-line, before her opposite number England hooker Amy Cokayne joined in with a late solo dash.

Rowland Phillips' side also play a closed-doors training match against Scotland in their Six Nations preparations.

Wreaths were laid on the half-way line before kick-off, while the Last Post heralded a minute's silence.

The match also marked the centenary of the first women's rugby game to be played on the UK mainland, staged at the Arms Park involving women from the First World War munitions factories.

Wales Development XV: Jodie Evans, Hannah Bluck, Alecs Donovan, Kerin Lake, Jess Kavanagh-Williams, Lleucu George, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips (capt), Amy Evans, Natalia John, Mel Clay, Alisha Butchers, Bethan Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap.

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Cerys Hale, Abbie Fleming, Nia Elen Davies, Sioned Harries, Rhiannon Parker, Robyn Wilkins, Rhiannon Nokes, Bethan Harriet Jones.

UK Armed Forces: Charlie Murray, Jess McAuley-Roberts, Jade Mullen, Lou Dodd, Chrissy Siczowa, Gemma Rowland, Lucy Nye; Sarah Batley, Amy Cockayne, Bee Dawson, Ellie Gatlin, Chelsea Snead, Heidi Silcox, Sian Williams (capt), Alex Hardy.

Replacements: Sarah Mimnagh, Kay Simmons, Maria Waghorn, Emma Tadman, Charlie Frederickson, Erica Mills, Maz Claesens, Sophie Gale