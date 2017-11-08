Autumn Tests: Samoa rugby is bankrupt, says country's prime minster

Samoa take on Scotland on Saturday - their last meeting saw the Scots win 36-33 in the 2015 World Cup

Autumn Test: Scotland v Samoa Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 11 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: BBC One, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app & Radio Scotland 810MW, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Samoan rugby has been declared "bankrupt" by their prime minister before Tests against Scotland on Saturday and England later this month.

Tuila'epa Sailele Malielegaoi, who is also chairman of Samoa Rugby Union (SRU), has asked the public to donate money to keep the sport alive.

The news puts pressure on other nations - England in particular - to share revenues from games with the Samoans.

Host countries are currently under no obligation to split gate receipts.

England play host to the Samoans at Twickenham on 25 November.

Speaking to the BBC last month, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) chief executive Steve Brown confirmed he had been approached by the SRU for funding.

The RFU intends to make a financial contribution, but is wary of being caught in the middle of a dispute between Samoa and World Rugby.

"We've had a letter from the Samoan Union," Brown told BBC 5 live a fortnight ago. "What's tricky about that letter is that it expresses a complex dispute that it has with World Rugby, and is linking that with a request for funding.

"One of the things that we do when Samoa is here, is we cover all of their costs whilst they are in the country, so that will happen naturally.

"[But] this appears to be about something else which we wouldn't want to get involved in."

English rugby has profited from players of Samoan descent playing in the Premiership, and in the case of Manu Tuilagi, for the national side as well.

And given their financial might, Brown is aware the RFU has a responsibility to look at the game as a whole.

"We know we are one of the richest unions in the world, and we have done a lot for the global game," Brown added.

"If you take the World Cup in 2015, we have generated significant revenues which were passed back to World Rugby for future investment, and that's the model.

"The model is that World Cup generates substantial sums that are re-invested in the development of the game.

"But we are aware that some nations find their existence quite difficult, and we are always aware cognisant of that and always listen."